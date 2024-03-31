Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,367,000 after acquiring an additional 585,801 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,576,000 after acquiring an additional 189,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 497.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

