Halpern Financial Inc. Sells 921 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Halpern Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

