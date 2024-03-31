SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQIG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4233 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38.
SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:LQIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.96. 1,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135. SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.63 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.85.
About SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF
