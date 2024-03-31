BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI) Plans Dividend of $0.23

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHYI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $38.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 78.45% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Industrial Sector ETF (XHYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the industrial sector.

