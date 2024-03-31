BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC) Declares Dividend of $0.18

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1812 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XHYC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 81.24% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (XHYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies in the consumer cyclicals sector.

