ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Announces Dividend of $1.14

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.1448 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.66.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,802,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,884,863. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,638,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,421 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,783,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,581,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

