Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:SIFI)

Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SIFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1936 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SIFI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SIFI – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.52% of Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF

The Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (SIFI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income securities of any maturity and credit quality selected using a proprietary quantitative method.

