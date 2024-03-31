BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2431 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF Stock Performance

XHYF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.53. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF – Free Report) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 30.61% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF

The BondBloxx US High Yield Financial & REIT Sector ETF (XHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the financial and REIT sector.

