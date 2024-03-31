BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2119 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BKUI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.63. 3,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.42% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

