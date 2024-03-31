Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.10. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

