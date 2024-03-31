Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 29th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. FOX has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FOX by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 219,315 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,925,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of FOX by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.