BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB) Plans Dividend of $0.21

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2054 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XBB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.64% of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of BB (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

