Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Expands By 50.0%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. 1,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.71. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

