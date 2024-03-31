Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Expands By 50.0%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flanigan’s Enterprises
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. 1,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.71. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
