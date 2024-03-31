BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3476 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Get BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.71% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.