Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Ionic Inflation Protection ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Ionic Inflation Protection ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:CPII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989. Ionic Inflation Protection ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.
Ionic Inflation Protection ETF Company Profile
