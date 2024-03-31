Upbound Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Upbound Group has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Upbound Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 409,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. Upbound Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -293.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,922.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

