FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.