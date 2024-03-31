LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LIXIL Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LIXIL stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332. LIXIL has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

