LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LIXIL Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of LIXIL stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332. LIXIL has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.
LIXIL Company Profile
