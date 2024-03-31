Life Planning Partners Inc Buys Shares of 6,561 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 184,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,321. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

