Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $174,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $36.75. 392,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

