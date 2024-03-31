iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 412,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,430. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

