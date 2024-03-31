Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned 1.00% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,790,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,839,000 after buying an additional 149,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 239,775 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 297,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 118,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 357.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 151,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 190,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLMI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,347. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0799 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

