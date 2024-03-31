Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,812 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises 4.1% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,092,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $742,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,099,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,693. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

