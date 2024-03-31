2,098 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,914,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,821,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE:EG traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.50. 241,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 62.04 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Allan Williamson bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.50 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

