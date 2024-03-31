JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1,417.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 6.4% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

