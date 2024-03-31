Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.98. 1,272,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.37 and a twelve month high of $209.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

