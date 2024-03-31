Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 202 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,104,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

