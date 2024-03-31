SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average of $186.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

