Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 49 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,944. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.46 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.99. The company has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

