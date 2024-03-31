Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.32. 1,784,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.51. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $348.38 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.93.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

