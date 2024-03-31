Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 85 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

