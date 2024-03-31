Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. 4,401,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,785. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

