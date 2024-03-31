AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 413,869 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 35,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

