Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $7.50 Million Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.73. 374,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,239. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.41. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

