SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 29th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 907,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,263. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

