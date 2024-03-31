Sharper & Granite LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.52. 125,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.89.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

