Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $883,000 Stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,499. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $145.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

