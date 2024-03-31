Atlas Private Wealth Management Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 2.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned 0.97% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

JMUB remained flat at $50.74 on Friday. 136,545 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1449 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

