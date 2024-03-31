Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 6,471 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. 1,002,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

