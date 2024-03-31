Sharper & Granite LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after buying an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,407,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 71,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 2,877,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,343. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.