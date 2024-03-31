Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

