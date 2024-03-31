JCSD Capital LLC Acquires 38,343 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 13,693.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares during the period. East West Bancorp comprises 8.4% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 625,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,693. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

