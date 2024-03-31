Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) is JCSD Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

JCSD Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Popular accounts for approximately 5.5% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,105,000 after buying an additional 171,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Popular by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,579,000 after buying an additional 786,453 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Popular by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,829,000 after buying an additional 642,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Popular by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,746,000 after buying an additional 2,916,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,772,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.09. 394,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,068. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

