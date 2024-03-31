Colorado Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,655 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 4.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. 1,316,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,606. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
