Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,366 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after acquiring an additional 515,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. 407,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,035. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $86.45 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

