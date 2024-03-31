Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,348 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 699.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,863 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,260,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 336,786 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 334,508 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 145,002 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PHB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.13. 69,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

