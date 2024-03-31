Colorado Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 65,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,296,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,780,116. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

