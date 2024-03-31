Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,764 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.84. 285,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,055. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average is $110.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

