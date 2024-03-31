Westhampton Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.83.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

