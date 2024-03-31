Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Price Performance

FLMB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44.

Get Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.